Egyptian, Russian Foreign Ministers discuss situation around Qatar

CAIRO, July 7. /TASS/. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a telephone talk on Thursday, in the course of which they discussed the situation around Qatar and the conflict in Syria, the Foreign Ministry’s official spokesman Ahmed Abou Zaid said on Thursday.

He indicated that the two ministers discussed, among other things, the results of a conference of foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, to UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt that was held on Wednesday in Cairo.

According to Abou Zaid, Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s support of the efforts aimed at counteraction to terrorism in the international arena and unending readiness to cooperate in the eradication of this phenomenon and for the maintenance of Arab countries’ security and stability.

Lavrov and Shoukry also discussed the Syrian crisis and voiced support to the process of negotiations in Geneva. "They expressed support for the negotiations in Geneva and the efforts destined to help reach tangible progress at the political talks between parties to the Syrian conflict," the spokesman said.

"Shoukry and Lavrov agreed to hold a meeting in Moscow or in Cairo shortly (…) to continue the exchange of opinions on the issues of mutual interest," he said.

Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt met in Cairo on Wednesday. They issued a joint statement where they urged Qatar to renounce support, including the financial one, of extremist groupings and to stop interference in internal affairs of neighboring Arab countries.