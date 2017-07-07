NATO-Russia Council meeting can be held in Brussels July 13 — source

Dozens of police injured in protests ahead of G20 summit in HamburgWorld July 07, 3:11
IBF clears Russian boxer Povetkin of all charges — promoterSport July 07, 3:03
Putin arrives in Hamburg to take part in G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 3:00
Russia hands its proposals on Syria to US, awaiting reaction — LavrovWorld July 06, 22:54
Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup to begin after December 1Sport July 06, 22:45
Lavrov says Moscow wants Washington's ideas on no-flight zones in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 21:46
Putin and Trump to meet for first time on Friday morningWorld July 06, 21:14
Latvia extradites Russian citizen at request of US Department of JusticeWorld July 06, 20:52
Kasparov’s return to chess ‘not a sensation’, chess legend Karpov saysSport July 06, 18:53
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BRUSSELS, July 6. /TASS/. The next meeting of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) at the ambassadorial level can take place in Brussels on July 13, a source in NATO informed TASS on Thursday.
"The next NRC meeting at the ambassadorial level is due to be held in Brussels on July 13," he said.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 29 that NATO proposed Russia to hold a NATO-Russia Council meeting until the end of July. According to Stoltenberg, the North Atlantic Alliance asked Russia to hold a briefing on the Zapad (West) military exercises as part of the NRC and wanted to schedule the meeting before the summer holidays.
The last NATO-Russia Council meeting at the ambassadorial level was held on March 30, 2017.