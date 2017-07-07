NATO-Russia Council meeting can be held in Brussels July 13 — source

BRUSSELS, July 6. /TASS/. The next meeting of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) at the ambassadorial level can take place in Brussels on July 13, a source in NATO informed TASS on Thursday.

"The next NRC meeting at the ambassadorial level is due to be held in Brussels on July 13," he said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 29 that NATO proposed Russia to hold a NATO-Russia Council meeting until the end of July. According to Stoltenberg, the North Atlantic Alliance asked Russia to hold a briefing on the Zapad (West) military exercises as part of the NRC and wanted to schedule the meeting before the summer holidays.

The last NATO-Russia Council meeting at the ambassadorial level was held on March 30, 2017.