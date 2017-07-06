Moscow favors resumption of 'two plus two' dialogue with Paris

PARIS, July 6. /TASS/. Russia is in favor of making sure that the "two plus two" dialogue with France gains momentum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday following talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"We would like the mechanisms of our cooperation established some time ago to work in full. These include the intergovernmental commission chaired by the two prime ministers, the interparliamentary commission, the Security Cooperation Council with the participation of the foreign and defense ministers, the so-called ‘two-plus-two’ format," Lavrov said.

"I believe this format can play a very important role in achieving the goal to make sure that our dialogue is quickly translated into specific actions to tackle the issues facing the international community in the Middle East and North Africa and in other regions," the minister emphasized. "We are ready for that."

Lavrov also emphasized that international terrorism is a number-one enemy, and to fight it, it is necessary to put everything else aside." "All the rest is not so dangerous for all countries around the world. By defeating terrorism we will make progress in resolving numerous crises, including in the Middle East and North Africa," he said.

Referring to counterterrorism cooperation with France, Lavrov assured that Russia is ready to develop it in both the bilateral format and on all multilateral platforms, primarily at the UN.