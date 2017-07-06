Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov says Moscow wants Washington's ideas on no-flight zones in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 06, 21:46 UTC+3

The elimination of terrorist groups is the top-priority task in Syria, the Russian top diplomat reiterated

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russian military police may be deployed in Syria’s buffer zones

PARIS, July 6. /TASS/. Russia has asked the US to provide ideas on no-flight zones in Syria but it has not received any answer so far, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"As far as I can see, what the US Secretary of State said yesterday [July 5] was a pre-readied speech," he said.

"They didn't warn us that it might be devoted to a reaction to our considerations timed for the meeting between presidents [Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump] in Hamburg."

"We've issued a query but haven't received a reply so far," Lavrov said.

"The question is why kind of no-flight zones are presupposed because they haven't been mentioned in the past."

Top priority 

The elimination of the Islamic State (IS) and Jabhat Al-Nusra terror groups outlawed in Russia is the top-priority task in Syria, Sergey Lavrov reiterated.

"We exchanged views on Syria, we had a long and detailed conversation. The top-priority task is the elimination of the ISIL (former name of the Islamic State), Jabhat al-Nusra and other terror groups designated as such in the UN Security Council decisions," Lavrov noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict Fight against terrorism
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov says Moscow wants Washington's ideas on no-flight zones in Syria
2
Russian super-heavy carrier rocket may have lightweight version
3
Putin and Trump to meet for first time on Friday morning
4
Russian strategic bombers strike IS terrorists’ facilities with cruise missiles in Syria
5
Expert says Washington’s tactics in Syria becoming more aggressive
6
Serbian PM assures Russia that US media misinterpreted her words on choosing EU
7
Kremlin suggests CNN use verified information to help clean up its image
TOP STORIES
Реклама