Russia’s first deputy PM to visit Tokyo to prepare Putin-Abe meeting

TOKYO, July 6. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov will visit Tokyo on July 7 where he will meet with foreign and economy ministers to discuss preparations for the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Shuvalov’s spokesman said.
"The First Deputy Prime Minister will hold a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister, Co-Chairman of the Russian-Japanese Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Affairs Fumio Kishida and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko to discuss preparations for the upcoming meeting between the two countries’ leaders," the spokesman said.
He added that Shuvalov will have a meeting with Co-Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Festival of Russian Culture in Japan and Co-Chairman of the Russian-Japanese Bilateral Year of Culture Masahiko Komura.
"The parties will discuss the Russian-Japanese events in connection with the 2018 bilateral year and endorse the logo and the motto of the event," the spokesman said. Shuvalov later plans to take part in the opening ceremony of the 12th Festival of Russian Culture in Japan, he added.