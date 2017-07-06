Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s first deputy PM to visit Tokyo to prepare Putin-Abe meeting

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 06, 16:05 UTC+3 TOKYO
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Japan’s premier says he intends to discuss Kuril Islands with Putin at G20 summit

TOKYO, July 6. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov will visit Tokyo on July 7 where he will meet with foreign and economy ministers to discuss preparations for the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Shuvalov’s spokesman said.

"The First Deputy Prime Minister will hold a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister, Co-Chairman of the Russian-Japanese Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Affairs Fumio Kishida and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko to discuss preparations for the upcoming meeting between the two countries’ leaders," the spokesman said.

He added that Shuvalov will have a meeting with Co-Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Festival of Russian Culture in Japan and Co-Chairman of the Russian-Japanese Bilateral Year of Culture Masahiko Komura.

"The parties will discuss the Russian-Japanese events in connection with the 2018 bilateral year and endorse the logo and the motto of the event," the spokesman said. Shuvalov later plans to take part in the opening ceremony of the 12th Festival of Russian Culture in Japan, he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin calls to analyze Syrian combat experience for creating advanced weapons
2
Kremlin says Putin and Trump may discuss gay rights issue in Chechnya
3
Ka-52K shipborne helicopter to be tested in 2019
4
Kremlin rejects Trump’s stance that Russia’s behavior is ‘destabilizing’
5
Diplomat warns of chemical provocations by terrorists in Syria for grounding US strikes
6
Russia’s first deputy PM to visit Tokyo to prepare Putin-Abe meeting
7
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
TOP STORIES
Реклама