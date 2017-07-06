Diplomat refutes US allegations of North Koreans’ compulsory work in Russia

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the information on alleged forced labor of North Koreans in Russian "labor camps" set out in the US report as groundless and contradicting the reality.

"Information on the alleged compulsory labor of North Koreans in the so-called North-Korean labor camps in Russia presented in the Trafficking in Persons Report of the US Secretary of State is groundless," she said at a briefing on Thursday. The diplomat admitted that first she "found it hard to believe" that the report actually contained such information.

"These materials, no doubt, have the ultimate goal to use the human rights instrument to exert one-sided pressure on North Korea and damage bilateral relations between Russia and North Korea," Zakharova stressed. "The use of North Korean migrant laborers does not run counter to corresponding restrictions and resolution introduced by the UN Security Council’s decisions," she added. "The terms of employment and staying of North Korean laborers in our country agree with the Russian labor legislation."

The Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman highlighted that the US also used labor force from neighboring countries. "The situation there is different regarding health certificates and checks [of migrant laborers.] The new president is trying to deal with the situation. We wish him success," the diplomat concluded.

The annual Trafficking in Persons Report of the US Secretary of State unveiled on June 27 contains accusations of the Russian government of the failure to take necessary measures against modern human trafficking. According to the report, "the Government of Russia does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and is not making significant efforts to do so." The report states that the Russian government "maintained, and recently expanded, bilateral contracts with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK or North Korea) under which the DPRK operated labor camps on Russian soil and subjected thousands of North Korean workers to forced labor."