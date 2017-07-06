Moscow satisfied with Astana process on Syria — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia is satisfied with the course of the Astana process on Syria. Another round of talks that ended on Wednesday made it possible to take yet another step towards reaching an agreement on the de-escalation zones, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Over the past two months, painstaking work by Russian, Turkish and Iranian representatives has been underway to coordinate the de-escalation zones, develop mechanisms of their operation and control. In light of this, the fifth international high-level meeting, which ended in Astana yesterday, made it possible to take yet another step in this direction," she said.

"Moscow is satisfied with the course of the Astana process," Zakharova added.