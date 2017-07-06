Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin and Trump unlikely to discuss supplies of Patriot missile systems to Poland

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 06, 14:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to a Polish official, the Patriot system might enable efficient counteraction against Russia’s Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile systems

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are not expected to discuss the supplies of Patriot missile defense systems from the United States to Poland at the Hamburg meeting on July 7, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I don’t think [Putin and Trump will discuss this issue]," Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Gallery
10 photo
© AP Photo

Russian Strategic Missile Forces: constantly on standby

Polish Minister of National Defense Antoni Macierewicz earlier said that the Patriot systems would be supplied to the country by 2022 and their "operation readiness" is set for 2023, according to a joint declaration of the Polish and US defense ministries.

Macierewicz said a memorandum was signed that the US government agrees that the Patriot systems sold to Poland will be equipped with the advanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) and a radar.

Poland plans to purchase eight Patriot systems. Macierewicz stressed that Warsaw earlier decided to buy Homar missiles. According to the minister, the Patriot system will enable efficient counteraction against Russia’s Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile systems.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Companies
NATO
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin calls to analyze Syrian combat experience for creating advanced weapons
2
Kremlin says Putin and Trump may discuss gay rights issue in Chechnya
3
Ka-52K shipborne helicopter to be tested in 2019
4
Kremlin rejects Trump’s stance that Russia’s behavior is ‘destabilizing’
5
Diplomat warns of chemical provocations by terrorists in Syria for grounding US strikes
6
Russia’s first deputy PM to visit Tokyo to prepare Putin-Abe meeting
7
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
TOP STORIES
Реклама