Putin and Trump unlikely to discuss supplies of Patriot missile systems to Poland

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are not expected to discuss the supplies of Patriot missile defense systems from the United States to Poland at the Hamburg meeting on July 7, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"I don’t think [Putin and Trump will discuss this issue]," Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
Polish Minister of National Defense Antoni Macierewicz earlier said that the Patriot systems would be supplied to the country by 2022 and their "operation readiness" is set for 2023, according to a joint declaration of the Polish and US defense ministries.
Macierewicz said a memorandum was signed that the US government agrees that the Patriot systems sold to Poland will be equipped with the advanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) and a radar.
Poland plans to purchase eight Patriot systems. Macierewicz stressed that Warsaw earlier decided to buy Homar missiles. According to the minister, the Patriot system will enable efficient counteraction against Russia’s Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile systems.