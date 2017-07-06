Back to Main page
Lavrov to hold talks with German foreign minister in Berlin next week

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 06, 11:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two ministers will continue exchanging views on the topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Berlin on July 13 and hold full-fledged talks with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.

Read also
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigmar Gabriel

Putin hails growing ties between Russia and Germany

"On July 13, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Berlin," Zakharova said. "Together with the Vice Chancellor and the Federal Foreign Minister of that country he will take part in a grand ceremony of closing the Russian-German "Cross" Year of Youth Exchanges."

Lavrov is also scheduled to deliver a speech at Germany’s Kerber Fund and hold talks with Vice Chancellor and Federal Foreign Minister of Germany Mr. Gabriel," she said.

At talks the two ministers will "continue exchanging views on the topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda," Zakharova said.

