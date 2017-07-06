Lavrov to hold talks with German foreign minister in Berlin next week

Diplomat warns of chemical provocations by terrorists in Syria for grounding US strikesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 11:53
MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Berlin on July 13 and hold full-fledged talks with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.
"On July 13, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Berlin," Zakharova said. "Together with the Vice Chancellor and the Federal Foreign Minister of that country he will take part in a grand ceremony of closing the Russian-German "Cross" Year of Youth Exchanges."
Lavrov is also scheduled to deliver a speech at Germany’s Kerber Fund and hold talks with Vice Chancellor and Federal Foreign Minister of Germany Mr. Gabriel," she said.
At talks the two ministers will "continue exchanging views on the topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda," Zakharova said.