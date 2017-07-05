Kremlin vows to defend interests of its citizens captured in Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Kiev prevented second wave of ‘Petya’ ransomware attackWorld July 05, 12:19
Pyongyang bound to rebuff Russian-Chinese roadmap on Korean Peninsula crisis, expert saysWorld July 05, 11:34
South Korean military experts comment on Pyongyang ICBM launchWorld July 05, 10:24
Government extends tit-for-tat sanctions against West in line with Putin's decreeRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 7:59
14 Russians bid to take part in IAAF World ChampionshipsSport July 05, 7:43
Italian artist turns field into huge portrait of PutinWorld July 05, 7:03
Russian nuclear sub test-launches cruise missile in Barents SeaMilitary & Defense July 05, 5:23
US, South Korea hold live firing drills in wake of Pyongyang’s latest missile launchWorld July 05, 3:08
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on North Korea — US mission to UNWorld July 05, 2:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia will do its utmost to defend the interests of its citizens captured in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.
The presidential spokesman refused to answer precisely if plans were considered to carry out a prisoner swap with Ukraine. "I can only say that certainly all the necessary steps to defend legal interests of Russian citizens are being considered," he stressed.
Earlier, the Russian BBC service reported, quoting the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 93rd separate mechanized brigade, that Russian "serviceman" Viktor Ageev, who, allegedly, was conscripted in the Altay Region and served under contract, had been captured in the Lugansk region.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has earlier refuted the BBC reports that Ageev was a Russian serviceman. The ministry said Ageev has never served in Russia’s Armed Forces under contract. He conducted compulsory military service in the Russian Armed Forces, which he left in accordance with the established procedure in May 2016. The ministry stressed that information that Ageev rejoined the Russian Armed Forces under contract "was made up by Ukrainian agitators.".