Austrian businessmen call on government to ease anti-Russian sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 04, 23:23 UTC+3 VIENNA

"Business is not responsible for political problems between fRussia and the European Union," Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Vice President Richard Schenz said

VIENNA, July 4. /TASS/. Members of the Austrian business community call on the country’s government to consider measures and opportunities for easing European Union sanctions against Russia, Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Vice President Richard Schenz said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the business climate today is affected by the economic sanctions. The Austrian businesses reject and oppose the use of economic sanctions for reaching political goals," Schenz said during a meeting in the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber held as part of a visit by Russian regional businessmen.

"The Austrian Economic Chamber is employing all opportunities on the international arena to have these sanctions eased or lifted, because they punish those who are not guilty," the official added. "Business is not responsible for political problems between fRussia and the European Union."

He said that business relations with Russia have been gradually improving since October 2016.

"Only in the first quarter of 2017, our exports to Russia increased by 28.1% and imports from Russia grew by 26.3% This year, we expect our bilateral trade turnover to increase by more than ten percent," the Austrian Economic Chamber's vice president said.

According to the official, Austrian companies continue their projects in Russia and are set to invest more in the Russian economy.

Business communities of Russia and Austria have a tight cooperation schedule this year. A number of Russian regions are set to present their investment opportunities in Austria during a series of business visits to the country. The northwestern Russian Pskov region was the first to present its investment potential iin Austria on July 4. Similar events will be organized by the Central Russian Tver Region in September and the Yaroslavl region in November. The Austrian Economic Chamber is also preparing a visit by Austrian businessmen to Siberia’s Altai and Krasnoyarsk Territories and the Novosibirsk Region in October. In November, the Volga area Republic of Tatarstan will host a regular meeting of the Rusisan-Austrian business council.

