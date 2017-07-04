Russian envoy says crisis in Qatar does not influence Astana talks

Russian military police may be deployed in Syria’s buffer zonesMilitary & Defense July 04, 19:23
ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. The fall-out between Qatar and some Arab countries does not influence the Astana peace talks on Syria, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday.
"It does not influence (the talks) in any way, because the Gulf countries, as you know, are present neither in Astana, nor on other negotiation platforms," Lavrentyev said, answering a question on how the crisis in the Persian Gulf influenced the negotiations on Syria held in Kazakhstan’s capital.
On June 5, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt declared a break in diplomatic relations with Qatar, explaining it by the country’s alleged support for terrorism and extremist ideology, as well as its hostile policy and intervention in Arab countries’ affairs. Some countries declared other measures, including suspension of sea and air traffic, blocking banking operations and ejection of Qatar’s diplomats and citizens. On June 22, four Arab countries issued a list with 13 demands to Qatar needed to restore relations between them and gave Qatar 10 days to comply with these demands.