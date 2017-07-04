Back to Main page
Kremlin skeptical about Serbian PM’s remarks on joining EU

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 04, 17:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"It’s an open question how close Serbia is to the European Union," Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov said

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin is skeptical about Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic’s statement on the country’s possible choice for joining the European Union.

"It’s an open question how close Serbia is to the European Union," Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov said in answer to a TASS question.

Earlier, Brnabic said in an interview with Bloomberg that Serbia would opt for the European Union should it be faced with a choice between joining the European Union and developing cooperation with Russia.

