Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, China urge for adoption of international convention against chemical terrorism

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 04, 17:46 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia and China call for adopting an international convention against acts of chemical terrorism, according to a joint statement signed on Tuesday after talks between Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Read also

Russia, China agree to jointly promote their initiative on Korean settlement

"The sides express concern over growing threats of terrorist groups getting hold of weapons of mass destruction and possible use of chemical and biological agents for terrorism purposes and stand for the elaboration of an international convention for the suppression of acts of chemical and biological terrorism," the document says.

The sides "stand against proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and delivery systems and think that the non-proliferation regime determines international strategic stability and security," the statement says. "The sides reiterate their readiness to pool efforts to advocate the authority and efficiency of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as the basis for international efforts in the sphere of nuclear disarmament and a cornerstone of the nuclear non-proliferation regime."

"The sides stress that the Geneva Conference on Disarmament enjoys a special status of the only multilateral negotiating mechanism on issues of disarmament and express their support to the efforts of all countries contributing to the Conference," according to the document.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Terrorism Foreign policy
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Expert sees Pyongyang’s new missile launch as game-changer in US-North Korean relations
2
Moscow urges restraint in response to North Korea’s new missile tests
3
Kremlin skeptical about Serbian PM’s remarks on joining EU
4
Defense chief says Turkey ironing out fiscal issues regarding Russian S-400 systems
5
Russia's Armata main battle tank protected from any existing shells
6
Putin presents Chinese president with Russia’s highest state award
7
Putin congratulates Trump on Independence Day
TOP STORIES
Реклама