Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Putin congratulates Trump on Independence Day

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 04, 16:00 UTC+3
© AP Photo/Julio Cortez

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his US counterpart Donald Trump on the US Independence Day, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told TASS.

"We always send a [congratulatory] message to the US president on behalf of the Russian president, we do it every year," Ushakov said.

 

Persons
Donald Trump
Topics
Foreign policy
