Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Documentary unraveling subtleties of presidential protocol shown in Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 04, 0:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The author of the film, Vladimir Shevchenko, was the chief of protocol for Mikhail Gorbachev when the latter man was President of the USSR, and the first post-Soviet President of Russia, Boris Yeltsin

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The premier show of a documentary titled ‘The Presidential Protocol’ unraveling the subtle and sophisticated aspects of top-level official protocol took place in the Kremlin on Monday.

The author of the film, Vladimir Shevchenko, was the chief of protocol for Mikhail Gorbachev when the latter man was President of the USSR, and the first post-Soviet President of Russia, Boris Yeltsin. He also had an advisor’s position in the administration of Vladimir Putin.

The film explores the subtle and painstaking aspects of daily routine of the protocol service staff - the people who prepare top-level visits and summit talks. Their efforts in many ways predestine the atmosphere at the table of negotiations.

"I somehow felt sick and tired of hearing Russia had never had any protocol or that protocol was generally meaningless or that it was unclear why these protocol people were needed at all," Shevchenko said as he spoke about how the idea of this film had come to him.

"That’s why we did our best to make the film and I hope it will provoke public interest," he said.

"The main thing is this documentary doesn’t put gloss over facts," Shevchenko said. "We had miscalculations and we had successful moments. Everything here is strictly as it was."

"It’s really great that the people who went through all of this together with me attended the premiere show.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Over 5,000 troops and around 100 aircraft involved in drills in Russia’s West
2
US pressure on China may lead to clash, diplomat says
3
Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, US
4
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
5
Russian-Chinese drills at Baltic Sea inject novelty into military cooperation — ambassador
6
Over 3,000 Baltic Fleet servicemen involved in military drills in Russia's West
7
Russia may start exporting advanced MiG-35 fighter jet in couple of years
TOP STORIES
Реклама