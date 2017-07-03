Back to Main page
Gorbachev calls on Russian and US leaders to relaunch dialogue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 03, 17:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Gorbachev pointed out that "the most important task today is to do everything we can to resolve the current dangerous impasse"

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the US are going through difficult times, former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev said in a message to participants in the unveiling ceremony for the Gorbachev and Reagan sculpture held at the Burganov’s House state museum in Moscow.

"These relations are going through difficult, even perilous, times now, and it is our duty to examine the causes of the current crisis and to look for ways to overcome it. I am confident it can be done and that our countries will be able to get back on the path of cooperation and, ultimately, partnership," the message adds.

Gorbachev pointed out that "the most important task today is to do everything we can to resolve the current dangerous impasse."

"There is one proven remedy for it - a dialogue based on mutual respect," he stressed.

In this connection, he mentioned "the role of civil society." "I am confident that every one of us can make a contribution to overcoming the current distrust. We need to get rid of the hostile confrontational rhetoric and establish a multi-level dialogue involving citizens, academics, artists and young people," Gorbachev stressed.

"We and the entire world do not need another cold war or ‘cold peace’. A true peace, peace for all will be our common victory," the former Soviet president concluded.

Persons
Mikhail Gorbachev
Topics
Foreign policy
