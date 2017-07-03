Putin plans series of meetings during G20 summit

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a series of bilateral contacts on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany’s Hamburg, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"The president [Putin] is scheduled to have a series of bilateral contacts," Peskov said.

The presidential spokesman refused to answer a question if Moscow and Washington have decided on the timeframe and the issues of Putin’s meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the event.

Peskov said the details will be unveiled as soon as the program of the Russian leader’s trip to Hamburg on July 7-8 is agreed.

Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told TASS that in Hamburg Putin is expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Moon Jae-in and also Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.