Cooperation between SCO, BRICS states model for international relations — senate speaker

NOVOSIBIRSK, July 3. /TASS/. Cooperation between the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS Group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) is a model interstate relationship in the modern world, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"It can rightfully be said that cooperation between the SCO and BRICS member states is a model interstate relationship in the 21st century," she said addressing the First Women’s Congress of the SCO and BRICS in the Russian city of Novosibirsk.

According to the Russian senate speaker, these relations "are based on equality, mutual respect and the true spirit of partnership." In this regard, she mentioned the recent SCO summit and the SCO accession of India and Pakistan. "This is just another proof of the fact that the organization is an important international platform," Matviyenko said.

More than 300 members of women’s organizations from India, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, South Africa and other countries are taking part in the First Women’s Congress of the SCO and BRICS. The forum, dubbed The Role of Women in Modern Society: Political, Economic, Scientific, Education and Cultural Cooperation, is sponsored by the Russian Federation Council and supported by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Matviyenko also said that the large number of participants from various countries guaranteed that the forum "will be able to contribute to the development of women’s international cooperation, as well as in the activities aimed at ensuring peace and sustainable development."

"Women’s active participation in global politics is a natural response to the lack of kindness and mercy in the world," she said adding that women’s duty was to address these issues. According to the Russian senate speaker, women could "try and eliminate political approaches based on the use of force and double standards."