Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia expects 'adequate decisions' on its PACE powers — senate speaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 03, 9:23 UTC+3

According to Valentina Matviyenko, Russia’s decision to freeze its Council of Europe payment was a signal for the entire organization, not just the PACE

Share
1 pages in this article
Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko

Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko

© Valerij Sharifulin/TASS

NOVOSIBIRSK, July 3. /TASS/. Russia expects "adequate decisions" to be made regarding its powers in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko told reporters on Monday.

According to Matviyenko, Russia’s decision to suspend its Council of Europe fee payment for 2017 was "absolutely correct."

Read also

Lavrov informs Council of Europe chief that Moscow will discontinue 'paying its dues'

"That was a signal to the Council of Europe in general, not just the PACE, indicating that the situation in that organization continues to degrade. Members of national delegations are persecuted, there is no free platform for discussion there, the Russophobic lobby is trying to govern the PACE, witness attempts to remove PACE President [Pedro] Agramunt from his office," Matviyenko explained.

She noted that the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers realizes that the current situation is abnormal. "We hope that some adequate decisions will be made," the speaker added.

She did not rule out that new decisions could be made regarding Russia’s fee payment, if there are no "adequate regulatory decisions," which would make it possible for the Russian delegation to take part in the PACE work in full. "Why should we pay money? To observe anti-Russian hysteria day by day in return for Russia’s money?" Matviyenko noted.

She added that the issue of Russia’s fees for 2018 will depend on the course of events. "We shall see what will happen next year, let’s see how events will evolve," the speaker explained.

Council of Europe fees

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier informed Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland about Moscow’s decision to suspend its 2017 fee payment to the Council until the Russian delegation’s powers in the PACE are fully restored.

In early June, Speaker of Russia’s State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters that Russia had blocked a third of its fee payment to the Council of Europe for this year. According to Volodin, the issue at hand is about 11 million euros.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Valentina Matviyenko
Topics
PACE
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian helicopter crews hold drills in Tajikistan
2
Putin and Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis ahead of Astana talks
3
Russian senator says US likely to pass bill on anti-Russian sanctions
4
Putin signs amendments to Moscow housing renovation bill
5
Russia developing robot able to imitate any submarine
6
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
7
Sovershenny corvette takes Ka-27 on board at tests
TOP STORIES
Реклама