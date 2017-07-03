Back to Main page
First international SCO and BRICS women’s forum opens in Novosibirsk

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 03, 7:46 UTC+3 NOVOSIBIRSK

A delegation of the Federation Council headed by chairman of the Russian parliament’s upper house Valentina Matvienko will take part in the congress operation

1 pages in this article

NOVOSIBIRSK, July 3. /TASS/. The first international women’s forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS opens on Monday in Novosibirsk. The forum, held under the auspices of the Federation Council and supported by the Russian Foreign Minister, will focus on the issue "The role of women in the modern society: cooperation in politics, economy, science, education and culture."

Over 300 representatives of women’s organizations, including from India, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Republic of South Africa are expected to take part in the congress.

Female line of cooperation

A delegation of the Federation Council headed by chairman of the Russian parliament’s upper house Valentina Matvienko will take part in the congress operation.

As she put it, at present BRICS and SCO play a key role in the development of a multi-sided world order and aim at strengthening trust in the world policy and searching mutually acceptable solutions regarding a stable development and the residents’ welfare.

"The development of the female line of cooperation may play a considerable role in enhancing the work efficiency of these associations, as well as help solve the current social, economic and humanitarian problems, ease international tensions and strengthen friendly and good-neighborly ties between the countries," the Federation Council’s press service quoted Matvienko as saying.

The dialogue dubbed "Women and economy" will also take part on the sidelines of the congress on July 4 and will unite the representatives of business circles and state authorities. This platform will provide for businesswomen the possibility of international experience exchange and the establishment of business ties, the Federation Council’s press service explained.

