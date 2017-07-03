Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat says Astana peace process on Syria remains open for US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 03, 4:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister noted that now in Syria "the US maintains the intention to play up to one of the conflicting sides, including through military power, in some of its activities"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The negotiations on Syria in Astana remain open for the US participation, whereas unilateral attempts to use military power to push one’s geopolitical interests are unacceptable to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

"We consider the Astana process that allowed to reduce dramatically the violence in the country and that is, by the way, open for the US, as an important, even the key element for providing transfer to a more peaceful and quite advancement," he said.

Ryabkov noted that now in Syria "the US maintains the intention to play up to one of the conflicting sides, including through military power, in some of its activities." "We stated many times that we did not accept such approaches," he continued. "One cannot divide terrorists into bad ones and not very bad ones, trying to solve one’s own geopolitical tasks by such division."

Ryabkov stressed that the liquidation of terrorism sources in Syria remained the key task. In light of this, he reiterated Vladimir Putin’s initiative to set up a wide anti-terrorism front. As the diplomat specified, if the US had received this proposal in a constructive way, many misunderstandings would have been avoided. "We call for the Americans to consider it in their policy," Ryabkov added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian helicopter crews hold drills in Tajikistan
2
Putin and Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis ahead of Astana talks
3
Russian senator says US likely to pass bill on anti-Russian sanctions
4
Putin signs amendments to Moscow housing renovation bill
5
Russia developing robot able to imitate any submarine
6
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
7
Sovershenny corvette takes Ka-27 on board at tests
TOP STORIES
Реклама