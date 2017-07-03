Diplomat says Astana peace process on Syria remains open for US

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The negotiations on Syria in Astana remain open for the US participation, whereas unilateral attempts to use military power to push one’s geopolitical interests are unacceptable to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

"We consider the Astana process that allowed to reduce dramatically the violence in the country and that is, by the way, open for the US, as an important, even the key element for providing transfer to a more peaceful and quite advancement," he said.

Ryabkov noted that now in Syria "the US maintains the intention to play up to one of the conflicting sides, including through military power, in some of its activities." "We stated many times that we did not accept such approaches," he continued. "One cannot divide terrorists into bad ones and not very bad ones, trying to solve one’s own geopolitical tasks by such division."

Ryabkov stressed that the liquidation of terrorism sources in Syria remained the key task. In light of this, he reiterated Vladimir Putin’s initiative to set up a wide anti-terrorism front. As the diplomat specified, if the US had received this proposal in a constructive way, many misunderstandings would have been avoided. "We call for the Americans to consider it in their policy," Ryabkov added.