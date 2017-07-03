Diplomat says Russia and US still do not agree on some Syrian antiterrorism issues

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia and the US continue holding to essentially different approaches to some international issues, including the fight against terrorism in Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

"We see what happened and what is going on in Syria. The point is we understand differently what a legitimate government is and how to organize the anti-terrorism fight," he said, noting that the April airstrike on Syria’s Shayrat Airbase was one of the blows over the core of Russia-US relations.

The US warplanes attacked Shayrat Airbase with the Tomahawk missiles overnight into April 7. Washington stated that the attack was a response on the assumed chemical attack in the Idlib Governorate, Syria, on April 4, that the West blamed Damascus for. Moscow denounced the airstrike on Shayrat as aggression.