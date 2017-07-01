Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Foreign minister to lead Russian delegation to 72nd session of UN General Assembly

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 01, 21:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The delegation will also comprise Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov, Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya

Share
1 pages in this article
Mihail Dzhaparidze/TASS

Mihail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will head the country’s delegation to the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, said a presidential decree published on Saturday.

The delegation will also comprise Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov, Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya, Chairman of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev and Chairman of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky.

The 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly will convene on September 12.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
2
Russian shipyard floats out latest corvette armed with cruise missiles
3
Syrian armed forces reject accusations of chemical weapons use
4
Archaeologists to map out Crimea’s underwater ‘Atlantis’
5
Russian president, emir of Qatar discuss crisis in relations between Doha, Arab countries
6
Transnistrian leader says Moldova must recognize his republic
7
Russia’s National Guard and FSB team up for nuclear plant safety drills
TOP STORIES
Реклама