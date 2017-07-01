Foreign minister to lead Russian delegation to 72nd session of UN General Assembly

Mexico coach expects Russian-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup to be greatSport July 02, 0:19
MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will head the country’s delegation to the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, said a presidential decree published on Saturday.
The delegation will also comprise Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov, Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya, Chairman of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev and Chairman of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky.
The 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly will convene on September 12.