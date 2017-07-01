Leaders of Russia, Bahrain, point to positive trends in bilateral trade

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa have held a telephone conversation pointing to positive trends in bilateral trade, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Saturday.

"The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached at the Russian-Bahrain high-level talks held in Moscow in September last year," the statement reads. "The leaders pointed to the emerging positive trends in trade and economic cooperation, focusing on the activities of the recently established bilateral Intergovernmental Commission, whose first meeting took place in February," the statement adds.

The Kremlin press service also said that while exchanging views on the Qatar crisis, the parties pointed out that it was negatively affecting the situation in the Middle East, which already was rather complicated. The Russian president and the king of Bahrain emphasized the need to build a direct dialogue between the countries involved in the conflict, based on mutual respect.

According to the Kremlin press service, the conversation was initiated by Bahrain.