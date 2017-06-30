Lavrov and Kissinger discuss current state of Russia-US relations

Germany’s Draxler thanks Confederations Cup organizers, Russian fans in his open letterSport June 30, 20:28
MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.
"The parties exchanged opinions on the current state and prospects of Russia-US relations, some current regional problems and the key trends of global development.
On Friday, Kissinger spoke at the Primakov Reading Forum in Moscow. On Thursday, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.