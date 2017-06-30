Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov and Kissinger discuss current state of Russia-US relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 30, 19:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

President Putin receives former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

"The parties exchanged opinions on the current state and prospects of Russia-US relations, some current regional problems and the key trends of global development.

On Friday, Kissinger spoke at the Primakov Reading Forum in Moscow. On Thursday, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian shipyard floats out latest corvette armed with cruise missiles
2
Russia’s upgraded radar adapted for operating in Arctic
3
Lavrov and Kissinger discuss current state of Russia-US relations
4
Putin extends Russian tit-for-tat sanctions against West until 2018
5
Kremlin comments on Kissinger's role in arranging Putin-Trump meeting
6
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
7
Radiation levels spike amid wildfire in Ukraine's Chernobyl exclusion zone
TOP STORIES
Реклама