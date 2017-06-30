Kremlin to try incorporate meeting with Trump into Putin’s heavy G20 agenda

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian Presidential Administration will try to incorporate a meeting with US President Donald Trump into Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s heavy agenda for the G20 summit, due in Hamburg on July 7-8, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"We will brief our US counterparts on the program of our (Russian President Vladimir Putin’s) visit to Hamburg, as well as on the meetings agreed on before, and will try to incorporate the much awaited and important meeting with Mr. Trump into this heavy agenda," Ushakov said.

According to him, an agreement concerning a meeting between the Russian and US leaders has been reached but "its format will be further considered."

The Kremlin aide said earlier that while in Hamburg, Putin was scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings, particularly with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. "Besides, there will also be brief meetings with a number of heads of state," Ushakov added.