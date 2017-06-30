Moscow, Beijing rule out military escalation on Korean Peninsula — ambassador

BEIJING, June 30. /TASS/.Russia and China absolutely rule out military escalation on the Korean Peninsula and call to solve all the current issues through peace talks, Russia’s Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov told reporters on Friday.

"Any military escalation may trigger various consequences of an absolutely negative character in all areas ranging from maritime traffic and economy to others, including environment. Not to speak about the most important thing - people’s lives," Denisov said.

"That’s why positions of Russia and China coincide in the major thing - we absolutely rule out any military escalation in the region. There is only a way through negotiations, diplomatic and peaceful political efforts," the diplomat stressed.

"How can this negotiating decision be reached? China has suggested its formulas. We share and support them. But we have our own vision: how and in what pattern to try to find conditions for compromise between holding military drills under the US auspices and North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs. The discussion is about this," Denisov said.

"The positions of China and Russia on the nuclear problem on the Korean Peninsula are well-known. But the situation is very difficult. And it will be discussed by the leaders in Moscow," the diplomat stressed.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay official visits to Russia and Germany on July 3-6. At the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he will also attend a Group of Twenty summit in Hamburg on July 7-8.