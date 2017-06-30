Lavrov believes Russia, US, China should solve global problems together

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia, the United States, and China are able to reach a common ground on tackling global issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said speaking at the Primakov Readings forum in memory of prominent Russian politician Yevgeny Primakov.

"One cannot say that the model when the US and China join forces against Russia or when Russia and China pool efforts against the US will be productive," he noted. "I do believe, however, that it is quite feasible for our three countries to realize how they can help solve international problems, considering their influence in global affairs."

"Of course, in any particular situation, politicians, particularly in the countries where a lot depends on electoral cycles, like in the US, are always tempted to play for their own benefit and try to outsmart their partners to score geopolitical points, secure the support of voters and allies, resort to certain tricks and be unscrupulous. Such things do happen sometimes."