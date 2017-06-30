Lavrov believes Russia, US, China should solve global problems together

Moscow vows to defend Russians detained in UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 14:11
Kremlin comments on Kissinger's part in arranging Putin-Trump meetingRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 14:09
Russia’s upgraded radar adapted for operating in ArcticMilitary & Defense June 30, 13:57
Lavrov emphasizes OPCW does not know how sarin was delivered to Syria’s Khan ShaykhunRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 13:48
Russian shipyard floats out latest corvette armed with cruise missilesMilitary & Defense June 30, 13:33
Russian shipbuilder emphasizes Navy upgrading warships, not engaging in new arms raceMilitary & Defense June 30, 13:27
Russia's top diplomat says no gloating over political fermentation in EURussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 13:15
Press review: US cure for property spat and Trump's coming trade war with GermanyPress Review June 30, 13:00
Russian top brass notes US-led coalition’s provocations embolden terrorists in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 12:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia, the United States, and China are able to reach a common ground on tackling global issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said speaking at the Primakov Readings forum in memory of prominent Russian politician Yevgeny Primakov.
"One cannot say that the model when the US and China join forces against Russia or when Russia and China pool efforts against the US will be productive," he noted. "I do believe, however, that it is quite feasible for our three countries to realize how they can help solve international problems, considering their influence in global affairs."
"Of course, in any particular situation, politicians, particularly in the countries where a lot depends on electoral cycles, like in the US, are always tempted to play for their own benefit and try to outsmart their partners to score geopolitical points, secure the support of voters and allies, resort to certain tricks and be unscrupulous. Such things do happen sometimes."