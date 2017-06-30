Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov believes Russia, US, China should solve global problems together

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 30, 14:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia, the United States, and China are able to reach a common ground on tackling global issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said speaking at the Primakov Readings forum in memory of prominent Russian politician Yevgeny Primakov.

Read also
Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry

China urges Russia, US to respect each other’s interests

"One cannot say that the model when the US and China join forces against Russia or when Russia and China pool efforts against the US will be productive," he noted. "I do believe, however, that it is quite feasible for our three countries to realize how they can help solve international problems, considering their influence in global affairs."

"Of course, in any particular situation, politicians, particularly in the countries where a lot depends on electoral cycles, like in the US, are always tempted to play for their own benefit and try to outsmart their partners to score geopolitical points, secure the support of voters and allies, resort to certain tricks and be unscrupulous. Such things do happen sometimes."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Canada to allocate $1.9 million to investigate Khan Shaykhun chemical incident
2
Russian shipyard floats out latest corvette armed with cruise missiles
3
Russia and India choosing shipyards for missile frigates construction
4
Russian minister says no plans to grant loan to Turkey to buy S-400 missile systems
5
Lavrov assures Hamburg meeting between Putin, Trump will clarify Russian-US ties
6
Russia’s economic growth picking up pace — minister
7
Russian shipbuilder emphasizes Navy upgrading warships, not engaging in new arms race
TOP STORIES
Реклама