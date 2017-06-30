Kremlin says work on Putin-Trump meeting is in progress

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian and US diplomats are working on the format and date of the meeting between the Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, there are no details yet, they will be agreed through diplomatic channels," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked whether a specific date and format of the meeting had been agreed. Peskov recalled that Moscow initially proceeded from the assumption that Putin and Trump would meet at the G20 summit in Germany on July 7-8. "A decision was made through diplomatic channels yesterday to begin work to agree on the possible date and format of that meeting," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that, judging by telephone conversations between Putin and Trump, both presidents have a desire to overcome difficulties in the Russian-US relations. According to Russia’s top diplomat, both leaders are guided by their countries’ national interests in their work. Lavrov declined to comment on the Russian side’s expectations from the upcoming meeting between the Russian and US leaders. He emphasized, however, that it was very important "to overcome an abnormal stage in our relations when leaders of the two major powers communicated with each other only by phone and have never met each other personally."