Lavrov emphasizes OPCW does not know how sarin was delivered to Syria’s Khan Shaykhun

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 30, 13:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW
© Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images

Read also

Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attack

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is unaware how sarin was delivered to the Syrian city of Khan Shaykhun, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday speaking at the Primakov Reading forum.

"Yesterday, on June 29, the OPCW issued a report saying that they are not sure whether sarin that was allegedly found there was dropped in bombs from an aircraft," the minister said commenting on the organization’s comment on the incident with the use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Khan Shaykhun on April 4.

"They do not know how sarin was delivered there, can you imagine that? And they have been trying to escalate tensions over the past few months."

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Companies
OPCW
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
