Lavrov emphasizes OPCW does not know how sarin was delivered to Syria’s Khan Shaykhun

Moscow vows to defend Russians detained in UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 14:11
Kremlin comments on Kissinger's part in arranging Putin-Trump meetingRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 14:09
Russia’s upgraded radar adapted for operating in ArcticMilitary & Defense June 30, 13:57
Lavrov emphasizes OPCW does not know how sarin was delivered to Syria’s Khan ShaykhunRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 13:48
Russian shipyard floats out latest corvette armed with cruise missilesMilitary & Defense June 30, 13:33
Russian shipbuilder emphasizes Navy upgrading warships, not engaging in new arms raceMilitary & Defense June 30, 13:27
Russia's top diplomat says no gloating over political fermentation in EURussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 13:15
Press review: US cure for property spat and Trump's coming trade war with GermanyPress Review June 30, 13:00
Russian top brass notes US-led coalition’s provocations embolden terrorists in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 12:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is unaware how sarin was delivered to the Syrian city of Khan Shaykhun, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday speaking at the Primakov Reading forum.
"Yesterday, on June 29, the OPCW issued a report saying that they are not sure whether sarin that was allegedly found there was dropped in bombs from an aircraft," the minister said commenting on the organization’s comment on the incident with the use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Khan Shaykhun on April 4.
"They do not know how sarin was delivered there, can you imagine that? And they have been trying to escalate tensions over the past few months."