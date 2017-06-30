Back to Main page
Russia awaits response to its cyber security proposals from West

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 30, 12:46 UTC+3
MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia expects its Western counterparts to respond to its proposals concerning cyber security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said speaking at the Primakov Readings forum on Friday.

According to Lavrov, the surge in international terrorism has become the reverse side of "the West-centric model of globalization, the persistent desire to judge about others in accordance with one’s own pseudo-liberal values, to introduce reforms from the outside without taking local specifics into account and even use force to topple unwanted regimes."

"On the other hand, the continuing bloody terrorist attacks in various parts of the world show that attempts to create separate safety areas, to sit on the fence or solve one’s own problems without relying on broad international cooperation are illusionary," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"Particularly alarming is the large-scale growth of cybercrime, more frequent use of information and communications technologies to influence the socio-political and socio-economic situation," the minister said. "The propaganda of extremism in cyberspace and recruitment of citizens to international terror groups are no less dangerous."

"For many years, Russia has consistently sought the adoption of universal rules of countries’ responsible behavior in cyberspace under UN auspices," Lavrov emphasized. "We are awaiting response to our proposals."

