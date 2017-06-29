Russian, US top diplomats hold phone conversation

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday, in the course of which the two ministers discussed "the pressing problems on the Russian-American agenda", the Foreign Ministry said in a report upon completion of the phone call, whcih took place at the initiative of the American side.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier a meeting between Lavrov and Tillerson would take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit conference on July 7-9 in Hamburg.