Russian, US top diplomats hold phone conversation

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday, in the course of which the two ministers discussed "the pressing problems on the Russian-American agenda", the Foreign Ministry said in a report upon completion of the phone call, whcih took place at the initiative of the American side.
"In late hours of June 29, Russian Foreign Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had a telephone conversation for discussing the pressing issues on the bilateral agenda," the report said.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier a meeting between Lavrov and Tillerson would take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit conference on July 7-9 in Hamburg.