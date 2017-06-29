Back to Main page
Ambassador Sergei Kislyak may return from US to Moscow at end-July

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 29, 20:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Academic Director of the Moscow-based Institute for US and Canada Studies said the treatment given to Ambassador Kislyak in the US was "loutish beyond precedent"

Sergei Kislyak

Sergei Kislyak

© Alexandr Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the US, Sergei Kislyak, may return to Moscow at the end of July, the Academic Director of the Moscow-based Institute for US and Canada Studies, Sergei Rogov, said on Thursday as he took the floor at the Primakov Readings conference hosted by the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO).

"I saw him (Kislyak) last Saturday in Washington," Dr. Rogov said. "He returns to Moscow at the end of July. His return is linked to a regular rotation of diplomats. As you know our parliament has already discussed the candidacy of the next ambassador to the US."

He said the treatment given to Ambassador Kislyak in the US was "loutish beyond precedent". "He told me the Americans believe him to be the most incendiary person in Washington," Rogov said.

Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov declined to tell reporters earlier on Thursday if the authorities had appointed a new ambassador to the US, adding that such issues were usually kept confidential until the moment of official announcement.

Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday the decision on a possible replacement of the ambassador in Washington would be taken in due time.

On May 18, the State Duma foreign policy committee supported the candidacy of Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov for the position of ambassador to the US, a well-informed source told TASS after the end of the committee's session behind closed doors.

"The committee gave consent to Anatoly Antonov's appointment to the ambassadorial position in the US," he said adding that Antonov had been nominated by the Foreign Minsitry.

