Kremlin spokesman declines to clarify Moscow’s plans on retaliatory sanctions

Eurovision organizers fine Ukraine for failing to adequately fulfil obligationsWorld June 29, 18:51
Putin hails growing ties between Russia and GermanyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 18:25
Russia’s future orbital station to have no service life limitScience & Space June 29, 18:21
All five defendants charged with Nemtsov's murder found guiltyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 17:48
Relatives of defendants in Nemtsov murder case to appeal to ECHRSociety & Culture June 29, 17:46
Russian shipyard may equip exported warships with latest air defense missile/gun systemMilitary & Defense June 29, 17:24
EU envoys ratify Ukraine Association AgreementWorld June 29, 17:15
Russian opera star Hvorostovsky cancels Vienna season concertsSociety & Culture June 29, 16:30
Samantha Smith: 10-year-old Goodwill Ambassador that embraced warmth during the Cold WarSociety & Culture June 29, 16:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to answer the question whether the Kremlin received draft document on extending Russia’s retaliatory sanctions.
"I don’t have any information," he told reporters.
Peskov added that he was accompanying Russian President Vladimir Putin to the meeting with the Vietnamese president, so he could not say if any document had been received by the Kremlin or not.
The Kremlin spokesman also declined to say what specific measures Russia could take to respond to sanctions. "There are various possibilities, it will depend on the government’s proposals. Since proposals come from the government, it is the government that should be asked to comment on them," he added.
Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a cabinet meeting that the government would submit to the president a proposal to extend retaliatory sanctions for one year, until December 31, 2018.
The prime minister pointed out that the European Union had already extended sanctions against Russia. According to Medvedev, he had discussed the extension of Russian sanctions with Putin.