Top diplomat says Russia and Israel have stable relations based on trust

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 29, 15:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Intense ties between Russia and Israel are regular, stable and based on trust, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Speaker of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) Yuli Edelstein on Thursday.

"Your current visit confirms that intensive ties between Russia and Israel are regular, stable and based on trust," the minister noted. "A couple of months ago, we received the Israeli defense minister who took part in the international security conference. I had a long and very useful meeting with him, the Russian defense minister met with him as well."

According to Lavrov, parliamentary ties have traditionally been "a very important dimension" of the Russian-Israeli relations.

"Certainly, we are interested in a permanent, forward-looking exchange of views and assessments with our Israeli counterparts, primarily on the situation unfolding in your region - the Middle East and North Africa," Lavrov stressed. "We appreciate an opportunity to continue our dialogue today.".

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
