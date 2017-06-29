Lavrov and Mogherini to meet on July 11 in Brussels

MOSCOW, June 29./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will come to Belgium on a working visit and meet with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on July 11 and with Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders on July 12," Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"At Belgium’s initiative, Lavrov will come to Brussels on July 11-12 on a working visit," she said. "It is planned to thoroughly discuss the state and development prospects of bilateral cooperation and a number of global issues, such as the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, including the fight against international terrorism, at the meeting with Reynders." "There are plans to compare approaches to the prospects of Russia’s relations with the EU, NATO, OSCE, and CE during the negotiations," the diplomat added.

According to Zakharova, "Lavrov will meet with Federica Mogherini on July 11, as part of the Russia-EU political dialogue."