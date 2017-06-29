Russian, French top diplomats to meet on July 6

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Paris on July 6, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On July 6, Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with French Foreign Minister [Jean-Yves] Le Drian in Paris," the diplomat said. "They will continue substantial dialogue on combating terrorism, efforts to resolve the crises in Syria, Libya and Ukraine and other pressing international issues."

"It is also planned to raise some aspects of bilateral cooperation between Russia and France, including the creation of a permanent cooperation body between the two countries’ civil societies, the Trianon Dialogue Russian-French forum," Zakharova noted.

Le Drian paid a visit to Moscow on June 20, and at that time he invited his Russian counterpart to visit Paris.