Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Medvedev to discuss with Vietnam’s president bilateral relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 29, 4:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW. June 29.

In an interview ahead of his visit to Russia, the Vietnamese president said that during the upcoming Moscow talks, he planned "to confirm the country’s course aimed at developing ties with Russia"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW. June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet on Thursday with visiting Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.

Tran Dai Quang arrived in Moscow on Wednesday at the invitation of the Russian president and will stay here till July 1. It is his first official visit to Russia since his taking office in April 2016.

Tran Dai Quang’s meeting with the Russian prime minister is expected to focus on current issues of bilateral trade and economic, investment, scientific and technical, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation, implementation of big joint projects in the industrial, energy, agricultural sectors, tourism and other areas, the press service of the Russian government said. Special attention will be paid to issues related to the free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam.

After that, the visiting Vietnamese leader will have talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. It is planned to discuss ways for further strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam, the Kremlin press services said. Special attention is expected to be focused on issues of closer cooperation in the trade-and-economic, investment and cultural-and-humanitarian spheres, and on the implementation of the free trade zone agreement between the European Economic Union and Vietnam.

Apart from that, the two leaders will exchange views on current issues of the international and regional agenda with a focus on the situation in the Asia Pacific region. The talks are expected to yield a number of bilateral documents, the Kremlin added.

In an interview with TASS ahead of his visit to Russia, the Vietnamese president said that during the upcoming Moscow talks, he planned "to confirm the country’s course aimed at developing ties with Russia." "Friendly relations with Russia are a priority as far as our foreign policy is concerned as Vietnam believes your country to be its true strategic partner," Tran Dai Quang pointed out.

Apart from that, he said, during the forthcoming Moscow meetings the sides were to "assess the current state of bilateral relations and exchange views on ways to enhance inter-state ties, as well as on specific measures that need to be taken in order to strengthen Vietnamese-Russian partnership in all spheres."

The Vietnamese leader stressed that his country invites Russian to continue to boost cooperation in such spheres as defense, security, scientific, education and culture, tourism, labor resources, and advance inter-regional cooperation. The Vietnamese president also said that the parties would also discuss possibilities for efficient use of the advantages of the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Besides, Tran Dai Quang said that he planned to bring up regional and global issues of mutual interest, which particularly included cooperation in arranging the APEC Year 2017 in Vietnam and interaction in accordance with the partnership between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Chile edges Portugal with 3-0 penalty shootout win for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final
2
Russia restarts production of engines for shipborne fighter jets
3
Putin points to growing activities of foreign secret services against Russia
4
Russia will boost military power against potential aggressors, Putin says
5
Russia’s latest seaborne air defense missile system undergoes sea trials
6
Senator warns US could plot strike against Syria under pretext of alleged chemical attack
7
Lavrov expects US to refrain from creating pretexts for new attacks on Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама