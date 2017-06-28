Russian intelligence chief points to NATO’s aggressive approach towards Russia

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. NATO has been showing an aggressive approach towards Moscow, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday.

"At present, a number of NATO member states pursue an aggressive policy, so our duty is to search for new methods to improve our capabilities in order to quickly respond to the changes, challenges and threats of the modern world and the modern information society," Naryshkin said addressing an SVR meeting dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the Russian clandestine intelligence service.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the SVR headquarters to congratulate the service’s officers on the anniversary.