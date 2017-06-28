Russian intelligence chief points to NATO’s aggressive approach towards Russia

Telegram included in register of Internet information distributorsBusiness & Economy June 28, 20:56
Putin points to growing activities of foreign secret services against RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 28, 20:36
FIFA chief Infantino to attend Chile-Portugal 2017 Confederations Cup semis match in KazanSport June 28, 20:27
Lavrov expects US to refrain from creating pretexts for new attacks on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 28, 20:09
Top diplomat says Germany willing to open new chapter in relations with RussiaWorld June 28, 19:28
Russia open for cooperation with Germany in war on terror, Lavrov saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 28, 19:22
Baltic Fleet’s fighter jets hold air combat drills in Russia’s westernmost regionMilitary & Defense June 28, 18:57
Russian telecom watchdog to include Telegram in registerBusiness & Economy June 28, 18:51
Skolkovo Foundation proactively cooperating with China — IT projects directorBusiness & Economy June 28, 18:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. NATO has been showing an aggressive approach towards Moscow, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday.
"At present, a number of NATO member states pursue an aggressive policy, so our duty is to search for new methods to improve our capabilities in order to quickly respond to the changes, challenges and threats of the modern world and the modern information society," Naryshkin said addressing an SVR meeting dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the Russian clandestine intelligence service.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the SVR headquarters to congratulate the service’s officers on the anniversary.