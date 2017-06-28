NATO evading dialogue, Russia's top diplomat says

KRASNODAR, June 28. /TASS/. Russian, NATO military experts should sit down at the conference table but Western counterparts are evading proposals in that respect, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We've long made a proposal for the military experts to sit down at the table of negotiations," he said. "The fact NATO counterparts are evading the conversation make one think they realize perfectly well the true correlation of forces in Europe," he said.