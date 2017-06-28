Russia's Defense Ministry refutes BBC reports on alleged capture of Russian servicemanRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 28, 12:50
Pilot model of advanced marine engine to be built in near futureMilitary & Defense June 28, 12:41
Moscow alarmed at US remarks that Damascus may be ‘preparing chemical attack’Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 28, 12:37
Poll shows Russians see US and Ukraine as main sources of military threatSociety & Culture June 28, 11:52
Putin says St. Petersburg international naval show helps promote Russian hardwareMilitary & Defense June 28, 11:47
Microsoft antivirus software able to protect equipment against Petya ransomware — companyBusiness & Economy June 28, 11:14
Russian government may establish $1.7 bln digital economy fundBusiness & Economy June 28, 11:07
Media: NSA-linked tools used in new large-scale cyber attackWorld June 28, 9:24
Russian helicopter crews hold drills in TajikistanMilitary & Defense June 28, 8:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The US State Department’s statement that Washington won’t trust assurances from Damascus that there are no preparations for a chemical attack arouses serious concerns in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday.
"We know from the past that the (George) Bush regime has already used the falsification of facts on weapons of mass destruction in Iraq against its own people to carry out a military aggression against that country. We are seriously concerned over this," Zakharova stressed.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer issued a statement on Monday that the US "has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children." Syria’s leadership has denied these accusations.
US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Tuesday that the US authorities would not share evidence substantiating Washington’s conclusions.