Putin submits agreement with Armenia on joint group of forces for Duma ratification

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 27, 18:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The agreement was signed in Moscow on November 30, 2016

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. A Russian-Armenian agreement on Joint Group of Forces was submitted for ratification to the Russian State Duma lower parliament by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, according to the Duma electronic database.

The agreement was signed in Moscow on November 30, 2016.

After their talks in Moscow on March 15, Putin and his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan highly assessed the joint group of forces. Russia and Armenia pledged to strengthen the role of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as a guarantor of security of its member states, to help increase its contribution to international efforts aiming against security challenges and threats, the two leaders said in their statement. In this context, they emphasized the importance of a joint group of forces Russia and Armenia plan to establish.

