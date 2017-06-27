Russian, German foreign ministers to discuss Minsk peace deal, Syria

Senator warns US could plot strike against Syria under pretext of alleged chemical attackRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 27, 16:16
MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian and German Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sigmar Gabriel, will discuss the implementation of the Minsk agreements and Syria in southern Russia’s Krasnodar on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said.
"The exchange of views on the key international issues will be continued, including on the fulfillment of the Minsk agreements on settling the Ukrainian crisis and promoting peace in Syria, issues of European security and fight against international terrorism," the ministry said. "The ministers will discuss the current Russian-German relations, and particular issues of bilateral agenda."
The top diplomats will also consider Russian-German relations as part of the G20 given Germany’s presidency in the format and the upcoming summit in Hamburg on July 7-8, the ministry said. Lavrov and Gabriel will take part in the opening ceremony of the 14th Russian-German conference of partner cities. The forum will be one of the most significant events in inter-regional relations. Some 46 German and more than 90 Russian cities will be represented, the ministry said.