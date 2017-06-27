Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, German foreign ministers to discuss Minsk peace deal, Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 27, 15:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The top diplomats will also discuss the upcoming summit in Hamburg on July 7-8

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian and German Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sigmar Gabriel, will discuss the implementation of the Minsk agreements and Syria in southern Russia’s Krasnodar on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Read also

Germany remains Russia's leading partner — Putin

"The exchange of views on the key international issues will be continued, including on the fulfillment of the Minsk agreements on settling the Ukrainian crisis and promoting peace in Syria, issues of European security and fight against international terrorism," the ministry said. "The ministers will discuss the current Russian-German relations, and particular issues of bilateral agenda."

The top diplomats will also consider Russian-German relations as part of the G20 given Germany’s presidency in the format and the upcoming summit in Hamburg on July 7-8, the ministry said. Lavrov and Gabriel will take part in the opening ceremony of the 14th Russian-German conference of partner cities. The forum will be one of the most significant events in inter-regional relations. Some 46 German and more than 90 Russian cities will be represented, the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian, Ukrainian companies' websites under massive cyber attack
2
Kremlin disagrees with Macron’s remarks on Ukraine
3
Russian submarine successfully test-fires Bulava intercontinental missile
4
Senator warns US could plot strike against Syria under pretext of alleged chemical attack
5
Kremlin has no information about pending chemical attacks in Syria
6
Russian hi-tech firm to feature submarine Internet technology at St. Petersburg naval show
7
Rosneft reports massive cyberattack on its servers
TOP STORIES
Реклама