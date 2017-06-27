Court prolongs arrest of Ukrainian citizen accused of spying

Russian PM to attend memorial ceremony for Helmut Kohl in StrasbourgSociety & Culture June 27, 12:09
MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court has prolonged the arrest of Ukrainian national Roman Sushchenko accused of espionage in Russia for three months, his Defense Attorney Mark Feigin informed TASS on Tuesday.
"The court granted the investigator’s request to prolong Sushchenko’s arrest until September 30," he said, adding that he plans to appeal the court ruling.
Sushchenko is charged under Section 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (Espionage), which entails up to 20 years in jail. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) earlier said that Sushchenko, a staff member of the main intelligence department of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, was arrested in Moscow on September 30, 2016, while on a spy mission to collect secret information on Russia’s Armed Forces and National Guard.
The Ukrainian national has pleaded not guilty. Attorney Mark Feigin said that his client, who was a Paris correspondent of the Ukrinform news agency, had come to Moscow on vacation to visit his relatives. The Ukrainian news agency confirmed this information saying that Sushchenko had been a staff member since 2002.