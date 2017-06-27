Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Syrian crisis

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Syrian settlement, including issues of strengthening the ceasefire in that country, was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The two top diplomats discussed problems related to the settlement of the Syrian crisis, including the necessity to strengthen the ceasefire, in particular via the Astana process, to step up efforts in the fight against terrorist groups and preventing attempts to use chemical poisonous agents," the ministry said.

"Lavrov called on Washington to take measures to prevent provocations against Syrian government troops fighting against terrorists," the ministry said.

The two top diplomats agreed to continue contacts, "including on issues of the bilateral agenda," the ministry added.