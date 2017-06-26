Putin refers to State Duma Council of Europe convention against financing terrorism

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday referred to the State Duma lower parliament house the Council of Europe Convention on Laundering, Search, Seizure and Confiscation of the Proceeds from Crime and on the Financing of Terrorism, according to the Duma’s electronic registry.

The document was signed on behalf of Russia in Strasbourg on January 26, 2009.

"Russia’s ratification of the convention will make it possible to increase the efficiency of Russia’s cooperation with foreign countries against legalization of criminally-earned incomes and financing terrorism, to create additional possibilities for the development of international cooperation between security agencies in the search, seizure and confiscation of proceeds from criminal activities, to strengthen legal guarantees of interaction and cooperation," an accompanying note says.