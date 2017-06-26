Putin refers to State Duma Council of Europe convention against financing terrorism

Number of centers issuing FAN IDs to be increased ahead of FIFA Confederations Cup FinalSport June 26, 18:33
News about anti-doping probe against Russian football team players is fake — executiveSport June 26, 18:25
Putin refers to State Duma Council of Europe convention against financing terrorismRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 26, 18:15
Russia to lay down 2 diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet in JulyMilitary & Defense June 26, 18:07
Russia’s Khramtsov wins first gold at 2017 World Taekwondo ChampionshipsSport June 26, 18:03
Russian Navy to get four frigates by 2020Military & Defense June 26, 17:41
Rosneft and RBC media holding settle on defamation lawsuitBusiness & Economy June 26, 17:21
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 26, 16:55
Russia to float out first modernized nuclear submarine in AugustMilitary & Defense June 26, 16:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday referred to the State Duma lower parliament house the Council of Europe Convention on Laundering, Search, Seizure and Confiscation of the Proceeds from Crime and on the Financing of Terrorism, according to the Duma’s electronic registry.
The document was signed on behalf of Russia in Strasbourg on January 26, 2009.
"Russia’s ratification of the convention will make it possible to increase the efficiency of Russia’s cooperation with foreign countries against legalization of criminally-earned incomes and financing terrorism, to create additional possibilities for the development of international cooperation between security agencies in the search, seizure and confiscation of proceeds from criminal activities, to strengthen legal guarantees of interaction and cooperation," an accompanying note says.