Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow awaiting appointment of Nuland’s successor to build contacts on Ukrainian crisis

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 26, 14:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Residents in Salaheddine neighborhood in the eastern Aleppo, Syria

Press review: Trump's plan for 'safe zones' in Syria and Nuland's resignation

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Moscow has been awaiting the appointment of a successor to US assistant secretary of state Victoria Nuland in order to build contacts on the Ukrainian issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told reporters on Monday.

"As Nuland resigned, we are waiting for a new official to take her position," he said. "[Washington] promised that it would happen, but unfortunately, no names have been announced yet," he added.

Karasin added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had recently held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and pointed out that the Normandy Quartet’s activities did not rule out direct dialogue with the United States.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to wean off Ukrainian gas turbine engines by mid-2018
2
Kremlin comments on dispute between Telegram founder and telecom watchdog
3
Top official says Russia’s warships operating in Syria praised by market players
4
Russia to feature advanced torpedo at St. Petersburg naval show
5
Russia and India may ink deal on frigate supplies by end of July
6
Russian PM expects stronger negative effect of anti-Russia sanctions on country’s economy
7
Attack aircraft exercise on mock-up ‘enemy’ targets results in smashing success
TOP STORIES
Реклама