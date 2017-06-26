Moscow awaiting appointment of Nuland’s successor to build contacts on Ukrainian crisis

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Moscow has been awaiting the appointment of a successor to US assistant secretary of state Victoria Nuland in order to build contacts on the Ukrainian issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told reporters on Monday.

"As Nuland resigned, we are waiting for a new official to take her position," he said. "[Washington] promised that it would happen, but unfortunately, no names have been announced yet," he added.

Karasin added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had recently held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and pointed out that the Normandy Quartet’s activities did not rule out direct dialogue with the United States.