Kremlin refuses to comment possible deployment of Russian military at Kyrgyz-Tajik border

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin spokesman has refused to comment the issues of possible deployment of a Russian contingent at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in southern Kyrgyzstan.

"I will leave this matter without comment," Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday when asked to comment on Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev’s alleged initiative to deploy Russian soldiers in Kyrgyzstan’s southern Batken Region at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border instead of increasing the military contingent at the Kant airbase.