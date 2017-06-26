Kremlin spokesman says Putin and Trump will meet in Hamburg

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. No specific decisions have been made yet concerning the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump due in Hamburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Protocol aspects are of secondary importance in this case, since it will be the first time that the two presidents will have a chance to meet," he said. The Russian presidential spokesman pointed out that "one way or another, they [Putin and Trump] will be participating in the same event [the G20 summit - TASS] taking place in one city, so there will be a chance to meet."

"I believe that Russia will be ready to agree to the format that will suit the United States, and vice versa," Peskov said when asked about the format of the protocol meeting between the Russian and US leaders.

He also said that everybody should wait for the G20 summit scheduled to be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8.

At the same time, Peskov said that "unfortunately, no specific decisions have been made yet in this connection."